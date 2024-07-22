Bad Newz Brings Good News To The Box Office

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in Bad Newz.

It may be called Bad Newz but Vicky Kaushal's new release has actually brought good news at the box office.

The film has emerged as an instant success.

The signs were already there: A well received trailer, fresh star cast and chartbuster music.

The audiences were in the mood to catch the film and that reflected in the first day collections itself when Rs 8.62 crore (Rs 86.2 million) came in.

This is in fact one of the best numbers for a Bollywood release in 2024.

The reviews were positive and when audience word-of-mouth started spreading, there was good occupancy in theatres on the weekend too.

As a result, the first weekend score of the film stands at Rs 31 crore (Rs 310 million).

The film has been made at a moderate budget and hence the recovery has already been made through OTT, satellite and music rights. Whatever is coming in from the Indian theatrical business is a bonus.

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk promoted the film quite well and it's paying off.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.