News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bad Newz Brings Good News To The Box Office

Bad Newz Brings Good News To The Box Office

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
July 22, 2024 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in Bad Newz.

It may be called Bad Newz but Vicky Kaushal's new release has actually brought good news at the box office.

The film has emerged as an instant success.

The signs were already there: A well received trailer, fresh star cast and chartbuster music.

The audiences were in the mood to catch the film and that reflected in the first day collections itself when Rs 8.62 crore (Rs 86.2 million) came in.

This is in fact one of the best numbers for a Bollywood release in 2024.

 

The reviews were positive and when audience word-of-mouth started spreading, there was good occupancy in theatres on the weekend too.

As a result, the first weekend score of the film stands at Rs 31 crore (Rs 310 million).

The film has been made at a moderate budget and hence the recovery has already been made through OTT, satellite and music rights. Whatever is coming in from the Indian theatrical business is a bonus.

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk promoted the film quite well and it's paying off.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
Bad Newz Review
Bad Newz Review
The Most Watched OTT Series of 2024 Is...
The Most Watched OTT Series of 2024 Is...
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Stunning Sharvari
Stunning Sharvari
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
Heavy rain continues in Mumbai, NDRF deployed
Heavy rain continues in Mumbai, NDRF deployed
Biden quits presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris
Biden quits presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

More like this

Dead Brides, Sexy Accountants On OTT

Dead Brides, Sexy Accountants On OTT

Like Tabu's Look In Dune: Prophecy? VOTE!

Like Tabu's Look In Dune: Prophecy? VOTE!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances