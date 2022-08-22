News
How Saif-Kareena-Taimur Spent Sunday

How Saif-Kareena-Taimur Spent Sunday

By Rediff Movies
August 22, 2022 15:18 IST
The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

Kapil Sharma gets a makeover for the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

What do you think of his new? VOTE!

 

 

Another weekend. Another brunch outing.

Kareena Kapoor steps out for a meal with Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.

 

Janhvi Kapoor waits for her car to drive up.

 

Kiara Advani was the hot topic of discussion in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, where Sidharth Malhotra was almost forced to accept the relationship.

And she features in the next one, where she shares the couch with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor.

 

Tiger Shroff spends Sunday on the field.

 

Nikki Tamboli looks like a vision and it's all for a reason!

 

It's her birthday!

The former Bigg Boss contestant cuts a cake with the media.

 

Ranbir Kapoor makes sure he's armed with his mask and sunglasses as he steps out.

 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa seems to be a Die Hard fan.

Who isn't?

 

How did Hrithik Roshan spend his weekend?

 

With girlfriend Saba Azad, of course!

 

Gurmeet Choudhary steps out with his wife Debina; the couple are expecting their second child.

Rediff Movies
