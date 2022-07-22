News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are Kiara-Kartik Back?

Are Kiara-Kartik Back?

By Rediff Movies
July 22, 2022 17:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Thursday.

Kiara Advani visits Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's office.

She will reportedly pair up with Kartik Aaryan again after the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The new film, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be produced by Nadiadwala. Vidwans has earlier helmed Marathi films like Anandi Gopal and Mala Kahich Problem Nahi.

 

Always a favourite with the paps, Malaika Arora gets clicked outside a clinic.

 

It's gym time with Saiee Manjrekar.

 

IMAGE: Photograph: PTI Photo

Sanjay Dutt meets up with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

His latest film, Shamshera, releases today.

 

IMAGE: Photograph: PTI Photo

Bhupinder Singh's wife Mitali and their son Nihal attend the late singer's prayer meeting.

 

Mohit Malik hosts a Khatron Ke Khiladi reunion at his wife Addite's newly launched restaurant.

 

Kanika Mann attends the party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'I am not thick-skinned'
'I am not thick-skinned'
Ranbir's MOST SHOCKING Character!
Ranbir's MOST SHOCKING Character!
Bollywood's SUPER SOUTH DEBUTS
Bollywood's SUPER SOUTH DEBUTS
3rd case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
3rd case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
African swine fever reported in Kerala's Wayanad
African swine fever reported in Kerala's Wayanad
Marathi signboards: SC seeks Maha govt response
Marathi signboards: SC seeks Maha govt response
Prices of consumer items have spiked up to 32% in a yr
Prices of consumer items have spiked up to 32% in a yr

More like this

Is Tara Wooing A Villain?

Is Tara Wooing A Villain?

Russo Bros, Dhanush Watch The Gray Man

Russo Bros, Dhanush Watch The Gray Man

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances