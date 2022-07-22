Are Kiara-Kartik Back?

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Thursday.

Kiara Advani visits Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's office.

She will reportedly pair up with Kartik Aaryan again after the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The new film, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be produced by Nadiadwala. Vidwans has earlier helmed Marathi films like Anandi Gopal and Mala Kahich Problem Nahi.

Always a favourite with the paps, Malaika Arora gets clicked outside a clinic.

It's gym time with Saiee Manjrekar.

IMAGE: Photograph: PTI Photo

Sanjay Dutt meets up with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

His latest film, Shamshera, releases today.

IMAGE: Photograph: PTI Photo

Bhupinder Singh's wife Mitali and their son Nihal attend the late singer's prayer meeting.

Mohit Malik hosts a Khatron Ke Khiladi reunion at his wife Addite's newly launched restaurant.

Kanika Mann attends the party.