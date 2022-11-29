News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Kashmir Files' is vulgar, propaganda: IFFI jury head

'Kashmir Files' is vulgar, propaganda: IFFI jury head

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 29, 2022 08:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Monday described Hindi film The Kashmir Files as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.

"I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life", Lapid said.

 

The Kashmir Files, which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Kher attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22. The nine-day-long film gala began on November 20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why All The Fuss Over The Kashmir Files?
Why All The Fuss Over The Kashmir Files?
'Kashmir Files is the people's film'
'Kashmir Files is the people's film'
'Pandits' exodus wasn't genocide'
'Pandits' exodus wasn't genocide'
Legends Gather To Inspire Brazil
Legends Gather To Inspire Brazil
Pride Flag Invades World Cup Game
Pride Flag Invades World Cup Game
WC PIX: Bruno's brace sends Portugal into last 16
WC PIX: Bruno's brace sends Portugal into last 16
Who will be the new Chief Selector of Team India?
Who will be the new Chief Selector of Team India?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena

View: Understanding Kashmir Files Phenomena

The Kashmir Files Director Speaks!

The Kashmir Files Director Speaks!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances