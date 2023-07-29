Ananya Sends Love From Ibiza

Patralekhaa is shoot-ready... Prachi gets Barbie fever... Athiya gives us a peek into her bedroom...
Ananya Panday sends a postcard from Ibiza. Earlier in the week, the actor had shared pictures of a family vacation from Portugal and Spain.
Patralekhaa gets Barbie-ready for a shoot.
Prachi Desai catches onto Barbie fever too.
Fatima Sana Shaikh lets her hair down.
Raai Laxmi sees red.
Athiya Shetty shows us her bedroom eyes.
Sonal Chauhan takes a welfie (a selfie after a workout).
Asha Negi gets traditional in Kerala.
Saiee Manjrekar gets her share of Vitamin D.