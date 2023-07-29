News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya Sends Love From Ibiza

Ananya Sends Love From Ibiza

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 29, 2023 11:03 IST
Patralekhaa is shoot-ready... Prachi gets Barbie fever... Athiya gives us a peek into her bedroom...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday sends a postcard from Ibiza. Earlier in the week, the actor had shared pictures of a family vacation from Portugal and Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa gets Barbie-ready for a shoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachi Desai/Instagram

Prachi Desai catches onto Barbie fever too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh lets her hair down.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi sees red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty shows us her bedroom eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan takes a welfie (a selfie after a workout).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi gets traditional in Kerala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar gets her share of Vitamin D.

