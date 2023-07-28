Ready For REVENGE On OTT?

It's raining brand new seasons and shows on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations.
Regina
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A woman sets out to avenge the death of her husband in a by-the-numbers vendetta vehicle.
The Flash
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video/BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
DC superhero Barry Allen travels back in time to change the events from his past but ends up affecting the future too.
Kaalkoot
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi
Juggling his personal life with his professional one, Vijay Varma delivers yet another solid performance as a dedicated cop, single-mindedly investigating an acid attack case.
DP Season 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
In the second season of the six-part mini-series, DP continues to chronicle the challenges a young squad member faces while performing mandatory military service in the South Korean army.
The Uncanny Counter Season 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
After an entertaining first season, the extraordinarily-gifted group of 'Counters' take on a brand new batch of wicked, violent souls in a deadlier-than-ever.
The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
With the third season and final volume, Henry Cavill bids adieu to his titular character (Liam Hemsworth has big boots to fill) in the dark fantasy series inspired by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowsi's books.
One Friday Night
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi
Raveena Tandon amd Milind Soman team up on this thriller unravelling over the course of an extra marital affair and freak accident.
Maamannan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Mari Selvaraj's political drama tackles caste and corruption wherein a MLA and his son take on an egotistic political scion.
Good Omens Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Michael Sheen's angel and David Tennant's demon continue to collaborate and save the world in the charming second season based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's 1990 novel.
Twisted Metal
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: English
The popular post-apocalyptic video game of the same name gets the OTT treatment involving the delivery of a mysterious package by an amnesiac milkman and daredevil car thief.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video/BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
It's time to save the world one more time as Autobots led by Optimus Prime find an unlikely ally in Maximals in Transformers' unstoppable franchise.