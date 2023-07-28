Hrithik-Saba's Argentinian Holiday

Nargis takes a break from work... Kareena's holiday finally comes to an end...Priya makes a splash in Thailand...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Khan/Instagram

Saba Khan travels to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with her 'hippo heart' boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

Besides making cute pictures together, Duggu is also indulging his sweet tooth and tucking into delicious-looking dessert.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur gives us a view of the Canary Islands in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

'After a busy work week, sunshine and nature was much needed,' says Nargis Fakhri from Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi is vacationing in Switzerland, and enjoying the 'cheese, croissants, coffee, the Alps, the autobahns, the views, the air, the people.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor wraps up her l-o-n-g European holiday with nap time with younger son Jeh.

'That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days... #The Nap Life#Mother Son Naps,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar enjoys her time at the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur attends a wedding in the English countryside.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

After making a splash in Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet Kaur enjoys a good breakfast at a London cafe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh spends a magical nights in Dubai: 'Look at the stars, see their beauty and in that beauty see yourself.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta goes traditional in Benaras.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha enjoys monkeying around with make-up artist Anusha Swamy /strong> on their all-girls trip in Bali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier makes a splash in Phuket.