News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hrithik-Saba's Argentinian Holiday

Hrithik-Saba's Argentinian Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 28, 2023 13:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nargis takes a break from work... Kareena's holiday finally comes to an end...Priya makes a splash in Thailand...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Khan/Instagram

Saba Khan travels to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with her 'hippo heart' boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.
Besides making cute pictures together, Duggu is also indulging his sweet tooth and tucking into delicious-looking dessert.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur gives us a view of the Canary Islands in Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

'After a busy work week, sunshine and nature was much needed,' says Nargis Fakhri from Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi is vacationing in Switzerland, and enjoying the 'cheese, croissants, coffee, the Alps, the autobahns, the views, the air, the people.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor wraps up her l-o-n-g European holiday with nap time with younger son Jeh.

'That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days... #The Nap Life#Mother Son Naps,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar enjoys her time at the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur attends a wedding in the English countryside.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

After making a splash in Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet Kaur enjoys a good breakfast at a London cafe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh spends a magical nights in Dubai: 'Look at the stars, see their beauty and in that beauty see yourself.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta goes traditional in Benaras.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha enjoys monkeying around with make-up artist Anusha Swamy /strong> on their all-girls trip in Bali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier makes a splash in Phuket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Dhanush gives you wings to fly'
'Dhanush gives you wings to fly'
'I had only three months to live'
'I had only three months to live'
Best Family Dramas On OTT
Best Family Dramas On OTT
Dressed as 'kanwariyas', gunmen shoot dead gangster
Dressed as 'kanwariyas', gunmen shoot dead gangster
Delhi services bill to be taken up in LS next week
Delhi services bill to be taken up in LS next week
Focus on batters as India aim to seal ODI series
Focus on batters as India aim to seal ODI series
Will India serve up Kul-Cha in 2nd ODI?
Will India serve up Kul-Cha in 2nd ODI?

More like this

Ameesha-Sunny's Love Story Retold

Ameesha-Sunny's Love Story Retold

50 Years Of Abhimaan

50 Years Of Abhimaan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances