Hrithik-Saba's Argentinian Holiday

Nargis takes a break from work... Kareena's holiday finally comes to an end...Priya makes a splash in Thailand...
Saba Khan travels to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with her 'hippo heart' boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.
Besides making cute pictures together, Duggu is also indulging his sweet tooth and tucking into delicious-looking dessert.
Nimrat Kaur gives us a view of the Canary Islands in Spain.
'After a busy work week, sunshine and nature was much needed,' says Nargis Fakhri from Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.
Sanjana Sanghi is vacationing in Switzerland, and enjoying the 'cheese, croissants, coffee, the Alps, the autobahns, the views, the air, the people.'
Kareena Kapoor wraps up her l-o-n-g European holiday with nap time with younger son Jeh.
'That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days... #The Nap Life#Mother Son Naps,' she writes.
Mithila Palkar enjoys her time at the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.
Amyra Dastur attends a wedding in the English countryside.
After making a splash in Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet Kaur enjoys a good breakfast at a London cafe.
Rakul Singh spends a magical nights in Dubai: 'Look at the stars, see their beauty and in that beauty see yourself.'
Esha Gupta goes traditional in Benaras.
Samantha enjoys monkeying around with make-up artist Anusha Swamy /strong> on their all-girls trip in Bali.
Priya Prakash Varrier makes a splash in Phuket.