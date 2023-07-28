Dulquer's Fun Birthday With Mrunal

It is Dulquer Salmaan's birthday today, July 28, and his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur celebrates the big day with pictures and good wishes.

'I can't thank the makers of Sita Ramam enough for introducing me to this super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar!' Mrunal writes.

'You are my inspiration in many ways and I've learnt so so much from you... thank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special.

'Wishing you a very very happy birthday @dqsalmaan! Thank you for all the memories...here's to the ones we are yet to make.'

Dulquer replies, 'Awwww !!! This was the sweetest!!! You don't need anyone to inspire you. You are unique and authentic in the truest sense. Thank you thank you mrunal!! But you know you're forever Sita garu!!!'