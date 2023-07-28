News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Dulquer's Fun Birthday With Mrunal

Dulquer's Fun Birthday With Mrunal

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 28, 2023 15:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It is Dulquer Salmaan's birthday today, July 28, and his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur celebrates the big day with pictures and good wishes.

'I can't thank the makers of Sita Ramam enough for introducing me to this super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar!' Mrunal writes.

 

'You are my inspiration in many ways and I've learnt so so much from you... thank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special.

'Wishing you a very very happy birthday @dqsalmaan! Thank you for all the memories...here's to the ones we are yet to make.'

Dulquer replies, 'Awwww !!! This was the sweetest!!! You don't need anyone to inspire you. You are unique and authentic in the truest sense. Thank you thank you mrunal!! But you know you're forever Sita garu!!!'

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Haters push me as an actor'
'Haters push me as an actor'
'I don't dwell on success or failure beyond Monday'
'I don't dwell on success or failure beyond Monday'
'I don't have to select movies for the money'
'I don't have to select movies for the money'
Japan Open: Lakshya in semis; Satwik-Chirag out
Japan Open: Lakshya in semis; Satwik-Chirag out
Why Filing Deceased's ITR Is A Must
Why Filing Deceased's ITR Is A Must
SC nixes LOC against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife
SC nixes LOC against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife
'Don't thump the table': Dhankhar, O'Brien spat in RS
'Don't thump the table': Dhankhar, O'Brien spat in RS

More like this

'They say Ram should be my middle name'

'They say Ram should be my middle name'

'Our audience keeps us on our toes'

'Our audience keeps us on our toes'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances