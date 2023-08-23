Ananya-Karisma Want To Go Back To...

Sayani's delicious Australian meal... Samantha lives it up in New York... Daisy's breakfast by the pool...
Ananya Panday obviously loves Ibiza.
Just last month, she holidayed with her family at the beautiful destination but not many know that Karisma Kapoor was there too.
Now, Lolo posts some #takemeback pictures, reminding Ananya of the good times they've had.
Raashii Khanna shares a throwback picture from Dubai with Vaani Kapoor to wish her on her birthday.
She writes, 'Normal from far, far from normal!! Happy birthday my darling sister.. @_vaanikapoor_ Wish you all the happiness in the world, now and forever.'
Sayani Gupta loves the delicious-looking local Australian food, and she tells us why: 'Loved @sunda.melbourne Again wanted to eat here cause of Chef Khanh Nguyen. (Some of the best Master chef pressure tests)although he has left now. Food that looks like miniature paintings. @nitya_h & I ran a food marathon yesterday. Lune for breakfast, Mabu Mabu for lunch & Sunda for dinner! Must say we did pretty well! Like unbelievably well! @australia is a food paradise!'
Karishma Tanna takes a walk in Milan.
Samantha visits her 'happy place' in New York.
Raai Laxmi strikes a pose at a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece.
Kanika Kapoor celebrates her birthday in Dubai.
Daisy Shah enjoys breakfast in a pool in the Maldives.
Raima Sen visits the UK to shoot for her next film.