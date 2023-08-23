Ananya-Karisma Want To Go Back To...

Sayani's delicious Australian meal... Samantha lives it up in New York... Daisy's breakfast by the pool...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Ananya Panday obviously loves Ibiza.

Just last month, she holidayed with her family at the beautiful destination but not many know that Karisma Kapoor was there too.

Now, Lolo posts some #takemeback pictures, reminding Ananya of the good times they've had.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna shares a throwback picture from Dubai with Vaani Kapoor to wish her on her birthday.

She writes, 'Normal from far, far from normal!! Happy birthday my darling sister.. @_vaanikapoor_ Wish you all the happiness in the world, now and forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta loves the delicious-looking local Australian food, and she tells us why: 'Loved @sunda.melbourne Again wanted to eat here cause of Chef Khanh Nguyen. (Some of the best Master chef pressure tests)although he has left now. Food that looks like miniature paintings. @nitya_h & I ran a food marathon yesterday. Lune for breakfast, Mabu Mabu for lunch & Sunda for dinner! Must say we did pretty well! Like unbelievably well! @australia is a food paradise!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna takes a walk in Milan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha visits her 'happy place' in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi strikes a pose at a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor celebrates her birthday in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah enjoys breakfast in a pool in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram

Raima Sen visits the UK to shoot for her next film.