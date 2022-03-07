News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya Has A Question For You

Ananya Has A Question For You

By Rediff Movies
March 07, 2022 12:53 IST
Disha dons a bikini... Raashii basks in the sun... Soha goes to Goa...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: 'Tell me in the comments if you are a sneaker girl or a heels girl!' Ananya Panday asks us.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani rocks the nude bikini.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna is 'basking in sunshine, wearing all your love on that smile'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty relaxes in a park.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan is all dressed up in Goa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Richa Chadha takes a selfie before going to bed and writes: 'Healing to all. The power of quiet. Silence to ruminate. Sunday to marinate. (Partly). And to find inspiration. To be everything. And to accept. Good night.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy creates 'magic in every moment.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi at the Sun Temple in Konark.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal shoots at Broughton, England, and writes, 'Can I continue to complain about night shoots even if the morning after looks like this?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani can't take her eyes off her phone.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

 

 

 
