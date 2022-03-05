'They said casting Alia was a mistake'

'Gangubai required Alia to change her body language, voice, even the look in her eyes.'

'I threw the challenge at her and she was more than up to it.'

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu, north west Mumbai, March 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

""I have never experienced so much love for any of my films," Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of such epoch-making blockbusters as Devdas and Bajirao Mastani, tells Subhash K Jha.

"Someone sent me a video from Gaiety cinema (in Bandra, north west Mumbai), audiences were repeating the dialogues, dancing to the songs. It is as if they've connected to Gangubai in the way that I wanted to," says Bhansali who was advised to not make a bio-pic on such a controversial figure.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Alia with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali during the promotion for their film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mumbai, February 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"But it was a dream.

"No, it was more than a dream.

"It was an obsession.

"I walked around with her story in my head for years.

"I wanted to make Gangubai for many years.

"But every time I was advised by my team to make something else.

"This time after Padmaavat I decided it had to be Gangubai," says the delighted director.

IMAGE: Alia celebrates the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai, February 26, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I knew Gangubai would be loved.

"But I never expected this kind of unanimous acceptance for her amazing life," says the director happily.

The praise from within his own fraternity is deafening.

"It's my mother's prayers which have been answered.

"For three years she prayed for her son's Gangubai dream to come true," Bhansali says, getting emotional.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt during the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions in Kolkata, February 21, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

SLB is all praise for his leading lady, "When Inshallah (the film that he was to direct with Alia and Salman Khan) was called off I owed it to Alia to make another film with her.

"Many thought I was making a mistake in casting Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi, that she was too petite for the role.

"But I saw my Gangubai in Alia.

"And she gave her all, and then some more to the role."

IMAGE: Alia during the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions in New Delhi, February 22, 2022. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

SLB rates Alia's performance as Gangubai as among the best.

"It is certainly among the finest performances I've gotten out of of my actors.

"Gangubai required Alia to change her body language, voice, even the look in her eyes.

"I threw the challenge at her and she was more than up to it."

The director feels Gangubai Kathiawadi is not his achievement alone.

"It's the team. Alia, of course, then the rest of the cast, each one so brilliant, the art direction by Pallab Chanda and Vinayak Joshi, the production design by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray, the costumes by Sheetal Sharma, the choreography by Kruti Mahesh, the background score by Ankit and Sanchit Balhara, the cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee...each one of these is the hero of Gangubai Kathiwadi," says Bhansali gratefully.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com