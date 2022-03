Bollywood Fashionistas

Sanya flaunts her curls... Sonakshi is wedding ready... Lara is summer ready...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor is ready for some back chat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra lets her curls do the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha is ready for wedding season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

IMAGE: 'You decide your own happiness, so be happy as you want to,' says Neha Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Lara Dutta is summer ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

IMAGE: Krsytle D'souza enjoys Goa's beaches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar goes retro.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari rocks the lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram