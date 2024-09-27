Ananya Can't CTRL Her Excitement!

Tovino catches up with Suriya and Karthi... Malavika misses the wilderness...Shamita discovers a new passion...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Riot and I can't CTRL our excitement because the trailer is out!!! Have you watched it yet?' asks Ananya Panday.

Of course we have, and here's what we think of it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty wears the colours of the rainbow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

'Oh how I miss the wilderness. I always feel so deeply connected to myself when I'm in a jungle. Everything is its most authentic and primal self. No noise, no clutter, no superficiality. I've been craving to rush back to a forest in the midst of all my work chaos.

'Just go hug an old tree, squeal when I spot a leopard, breathe in big fat gulps of fresh air, sleep in a tent listening to the distant roars of lions, spot pug marks and guess when the big cat forayed down that path..seemingly menial yet the most soul stirrings things to me.. And until that happens I shall keep revisiting my old photos and live vicariously through them,' says Yudhra actress Malavika Mohanan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Up close with Nimrat Kaur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Manish Malhotra's signature tissue sari brings out the best of Shanaya Kapoor,

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas shares a picture with Suriya and his brother Karthi and writes, 'In the years spent aspiring to be an actor, both of them have given me their own ways and doses of inspiration. Today, standing between these two amazing actors and personalities, I'd like to acknowledge their part in influencing my journey.

'So glad to meet and spend time with @actorsuriya and @karthi_offl Also my heartfelt wishes for @karthi_offl's Meiyazhagan releasing tomorrow.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma's new show Reeta Sanyal. directed by Abhirup Ghosh, will release on October 14 on Disney+Hotstar.

She writes, 'After #TheKeralaStory and #BastarTheNaxalstory I thought I should do something fun and then #SunflowerSeason2 happened and then since you all liked the fun and creepiness I thought I should do something even more hatke!

So Reeta Sanyal is here!! I got to be so many characters in one show! Tooooo much funnnn (and mehnat lol) See you on 14th October !!#ReetaSanyal on @disneyplushotstar'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

It's the mountains they make me feel this way,' says Kavita Kaushik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty turns into a interior designer: 'I have many passions in life.. ruling them all is performing/acting of course.. but thar's unfortunately a waiting game .. if n when something worthwhile comes along I take it on n dive right in.. but in the meanwhile to get the creative juices flowing I work on my other passions ..

'Art and Interiors n why not I've studied the subject!! .. working on an interiors project right now. Will show u a before n after soon.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com