Dev Anand Would Be 101 Today!

Did you know Dev Anand worked as a clerk at a salary of Rs 85 before he became an actor?

IMAGE: Dev Anand.

Dev Anand led a larger-than-life existence on screen. His real life was just as eventful.

A passionate workaholic even in his 80s, he had two releases to his credit in one single year -- Hum Dono Rangeen and Chargesheet.

Says a lot about the evergreen, ever-enthusiastic hero who breathed his last on December 3, 2011, doesn't it?

There's a lot more about the late legend you probably don't know, but are most eager to find out.

On his 101st birthday anniversary on September 26, we highlight facts about Devsaab you may not have known.

1. He was called DD in school

Born Dharam Dev Anand, the actor was fondly addressed as DD, an abbreviated version of his first name by his peers in school.

2. Tried to procure admission in the Navy

IMAGE: Dev Anand with Jeevan.

After attaining a BA from the Lahore Government College, in pre-Independence India, Dev Anand made a failed attempt to procure admission in the Royal Indian Navy.

His father then proposed his son seek a clerical position in an office.

3. Worked as a clerk before movies happened

During his struggling days in Bombay, Dev worked as a clerk in an accountancy firm for a meager salary of Rs 85 to make ends meet.

4. Bought his first car after debut film

IMAGE: Dev Anand in his Hillman Minx.

Dev's first car was a Hillman Minx, which he bought from the money he earned from the remuneration of Vidya, his first film opposite the woman he loved on and off screen -- Suraiya.

5. First onscreen romance in Hum Ek Hain

IMAGE: Dev Anand with Kamala Kotnis in Hum Ek Hain.

While everyone remembers and raves about his chemistry with Suraiya, Madhubala, Nutan, Vyjayanthimala, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz and Hema Malini, Dev Anand's first on screen romance was reserved for Kamala Kotnis in Hum Ek Hain, directed by P L Santoshi, film-maker Rajkumar Santoshi's father.

6. Wanted cricketer Imran Khan for Ronnie's role in Awwal Number

IMAGE: The Awwal Number poster.

Did you know Imran Khan, legendary cricketer and former Pakistan prime minister, was Dev's original choice for the role of Ronnie, an arrogant player in Awwal Number.

Aamir Khan was then sought for the role, which was eventually played by Aditya Pancholi.

7. Launched many actors and actresses

IMAGE: Dev Anand with Zeenat Aman in Hare Ram Hare Krishna.

Besides creating some unforgettable movie classics, Dev is responsible for giving breaks to stars like Shatrughan Sinha (Prem Pujari), Zeenat Aman (Hare Rama Hare Krishna), Zarina Wahab (Ishq Ishq Ishq), Jackie Shroff (Heera Panna), Tina Munim (Des Pardes) and Tabu (Hum Naujawan).

8. Had a great sense of visuals

IMAGE: Dev Anand.

Other than a keen ear for music, Dev was all about striking visuals.

A lot of his films have been shot abroad in countries like England (Prem Pujari, Des Pardes), Nepal (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Johnny Mera Naam, Ishq Ishq Ishq), Denmark (Pyaar Ka Tarana) and Scotland (Main Solah Baras Ki).

9. Worked in a Hollywood film

IMAGE: The Evil Within poster.

Not many know Dev worked in a Hollywood film, The Evil Within that starred Zeenat Aman along with Vietnamese actress Kieu Chinh.

10. His first foreign trip was to Italy

IMAGE: Dev Anand.

Dev's first foreign trip was to Italy, following Baazi's selection at the Venice film festival.

Making the most of his European trip, he decided to stop by to admire the grandeur of Rome, Paris, Geneva and London.

11. Hare Ram Hare Krishna helped a father reconcile with his runaway daughter

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman in Hare Ram Hare Krishna.

Apart from bringing attention to the booming hippie culture of the 1970s, Hare Rama Hare Krishna helped an estranged father, living in the US, reconcile with his runaway daughter after he spotted her in one of the song sequences and traced her whereabouts.

12. Bought the iconic checkered cap in Denmark

IMAGE: The Jewel Thief poster.

The iconic, checkered print cap Dev donned in Jewel Thief was bought from a shop in Copenhagen, Denmark, where he was filming Pyar Mohabbat with Saira Bano.

13. Turned down Junglee and Teesri Manzil

IMAGE: Shammi Kapoor in Junglee.

Dev was the original choice for both -- Subodh Mukherjee's Junglee and Nasir Hussain's Teesri Manzil.

Owing to differences with the makers, he turned down both offers.

Dev's loss turned out to be Shammi Kapoor's gain since both films turned out to be milestones in Shammi's career.

14. Won Filmfare best actor award for Kalapani and Guide

From Filmfare's Best Actor trophies for Kala Pan and Guide to prestigious laurels like te Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards, he won them all.

15. Married Kalpana Karthik while working on Taxi Driver

IMAGE: Dev Anand and Kalpana Karthik.

Dev tied the knot with his leading lady Kalpana Kartik while they were still working on Taxi Driver.

The duo opted for a discreet registered, marriage over an elaborate ceremony.

16. Films closest to his heart

IMAGE: The Guide poster.

Among the 100 plus films he worked on, Guide, Hare Ram Hare Krishna, Des Pardes and Hum Dono were closest to his heart.

17. Chance meeting with Gregory Peck

IMAGE: Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday.

While in Rome, Dev bumped into Gregory Peck, the Hollywood star he was relentlessly compared to, on the sets of Roman Holiday.

Peck was filming the legendary Spanish Steps sequence with co-star Audrey Hepburn.

18. Admired Ashok Kumar

IMAGE: Ashok Kumar in Achhut Kanya.

He may have drawn comparisons with Gregory Peck, but it is Ashok Kumar Dev truly admired.

Dev aspired to become a performer in Dadamoni's class, awed by his work in films like Achhut Kanya and Kismat.

Dadamoni signed up Dev to play a romantic role in Ziddi opposite then top heroine Kamini Kaushal.

The film was a bona fide hit and launched Dev into the big league.

19. Never worked with Amitabh Bachchan

IMAGE: The Zanjeer poster.

It's startling how Dev worked with everyone from Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar to Mithun Chakraborty and Aamir Khan, all except Amitabh Bachchan, who gained stardom after signing on Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer, originally offered to Dev.

20. Worked closely with family

IMAGE: The Anand Hi Anand poster.

Never too shy to promote talent within his family, Dev gave a break to son Suneil in Anand Hi Anand as well as nephew Shekhar Kapur in Ishq Ishq Ishq under his banner, Navketan formed in collaboration with elder brother Chetan.

Their youngest brother Vijay aka Goldie contributed to Navketan with some of his most acclaimed works -- Nau Do Gyarah, Guide, Johny Mera Naam, Tere Mere Sapne and Jewel Thief.

21. Dev was asked not to wear black

IMAGE: Dev Anand in Kala Pani.

After Kala Pani, Dev was asked not to wear a black suit in public because women would swoon and jump from buildings seeing him dressed in black.

22. Saved Suraiya from a capsized boat and fell in love

IMAGE: A scene from Vidya.

The Dev-Suraiya romance began when shooting the film Vidya.

While filming the song Kinare kinare chale jaayenge on a boat, the boat capsized.

Living up to his heroic image, Dev rescued her and wanted to marry her.

23. Proposed to Suraiya with a diamond ring worth Rs 3,000

IMAGE: A scene from Jeet.

Dev proposed to Suraiya on the sets of the film Jeet with a diamond ring worth Rs 3,000, but Suraiya's maternal grandmother was strongly opposed to the inter-religious romance.

As a result, Suraiya remained unmarried all her life.

24. Started looking for solo roles for stardom

IMAGE: Suraiya.

During his successful run with Suraiya -- with hits like Vidya, Jeet, Shair, Afsar, Nili, Do Sitare and Sanam -- the actress got top billing in the film credits, and was considered a bigger star than her hero.

Dev started looking for solo roles to establish his own stardom.

25. First leading role in Ziddi

IMAGE: A scene from Ziddi.

The first time Dev played a leading man was in Ziddi, opposite Kamini Kaushal.

The actor got his big break as a hero when introduced thus by Ashok Kumar, already a major star.

Ashok Kumar had spotted Dev hanging around and handpicked him as hero for the Bombay Talkies film.

26. Became close friends with Kishore Kumar after Ziddi

IMAGE: Kishore Kumar.

Dev's association with Kishore Kumar started in Ziddi , with the film featuring the singer's first solo song, Marne Ki Duayen, picturised on Dev.

The two became close friends from that film onwards.

27. Launched Navketan Films in 1949

IMAGE: A scene from Chargesheet.

Dev launched Navketan Films in 1949. He was just 26 years old.

By 2011, Navketan had produced 35 films.

28. Yash Johar started out as production controller for Navketan

IMAGE: Yash Johar.

The production controller for Navketan Films was a certain Yash Johar, who himself went on to become one of Bollywood's prominent producers.

29. Fell in love with wife Kalpana Karthik while shooting Taxi Driver

IMAGE: Dev Anand with wife Kalpana Karthik, and kids Devina and Suniel.

Guru Dutt's first film Baazi established the on-screen pair of Dev Anand and Kalpana Karthik, and the two went on to make Aandhiyan, Taxi Driver, House No 44 and Nau Do Gyarah, another succession of hits.

The two fell in love while making Taxi Driver and Dev and Kalpana got married.

30. Tere Mere Sapne was an adaptation of AJ Cronin's novel

IMAGE: A scene from Tere Mere Sapne.

Few know that the film Tere Mere Sapne, featuring Dev and Mumtaz and directed by Vijay Anand, was an adaptation of A J Cronin's novel, The Citadel.

The film was yet another massive Dev Anand success.

This was first published on Rediff.com on December 7, 2011.