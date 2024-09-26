Shah Rukh Gets Mobbed As He Flies Out For IIFA

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by a throng of enthusiastic fans at Mumbai airport early on Thursday morning as he departed for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Awards.

Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, SRK was seen navigating through an eager crowd who wanted a glimpse of him.

Despite the overwhelming attention, he smiled and acknowledged fans as he made his way to the terminal.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to 29.

It will kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will host the IIFA awards night.

The second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after six years. She last performed at the IIFA in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also perform on the big night.

IIFA 2024 will conclude with IIFA Rocks, where artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.