News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Shah Rukh Gets Mobbed As He Flies Out For IIFA

Shah Rukh Gets Mobbed As He Flies Out For IIFA

Source: ANI
September 26, 2024 11:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by a throng of enthusiastic fans at Mumbai airport early on Thursday morning as he departed for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Awards.

Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, SRK was seen navigating through an eager crowd who wanted a glimpse of him.

Despite the overwhelming attention, he smiled and acknowledged fans as he made his way to the terminal.

 

 

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to 29.

It will kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will host the IIFA awards night.

The second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after six years. She last performed at the IIFA in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also perform on the big night.

IIFA 2024 will conclude with IIFA Rocks, where artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The Top 10 Leading Ladies Club
The Top 10 Leading Ladies Club
INSIDE Kriti Sanon's GORGEOUS Home
INSIDE Kriti Sanon's GORGEOUS Home
Oscars: Why Laapataa Ladies Was Selected
Oscars: Why Laapataa Ladies Was Selected
'There are a lot of good things that sir taught me'
'There are a lot of good things that sir taught me'
Modi cancels Pune visit after heavy rains
Modi cancels Pune visit after heavy rains
Is this India's year to finally win T20 Women's WC?
Is this India's year to finally win T20 Women's WC?
Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail
Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji gets bail

More like this

'I Wasted Four Years Of My Life'

'I Wasted Four Years Of My Life'

Which Film Would You Pick For The Oscars?

Which Film Would You Pick For The Oscars?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances