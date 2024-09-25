Ananya's CTRL Must Be On Your Watchlist

While several international films and Web series on the OTT have explored the dangers of AI, it's interesting to see a desi take on it, believes Divya Nair.

Love her, hate her, Ananya Pandey seems to be the girl of the moment.

After the success of the Web series Call Me Bae, Ananya will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's next titled CTRL, a cyber-thriller.

Ananya plays Nella and is an influencer couple along with Joe (Vihaan Samat).

When he cheats on her, Nella takes the help of an artificial intelligence app to 'take control of her life and happiness'.

When Nella instructs the app to erase Joe from her life, the app does exactly that.

And Joe suddenly goes missing.

Intense and scary, right?

It instantly reminded me of Black Mirror, albeit with a GenZ tadka.

While several international films and Web series on the OTT have explored the dangers of AI and the digital revolution, it's interesting to see a desi take on it.

When tech takes over, how it can blur the lines between your real life and the digital universe is quite interesting.

Ananya looks convincing in the trailer playing the distraught GenZ girlfriend, who is concerned and puzzled when she suddenly realises that her bae is missing IRL (in real life).

Motwane's rare talent to identify and tell stories that connect with young audiences is what makes CTRL a potential film that should be on your watchlist. Maybe it has a larger social message for our audience.

After Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL seems like a good project in Ananya's career.

CTRL will stream on Netflix on October 4. So who else is excited about next weekend?