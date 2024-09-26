Manushi's Palat Moment

Salman pumps up for Sikandar... Yami's sunshine life... Abhay wants to know...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar picks her colour for the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam, who had a baby boy in May, updates us about her life: 'Lately life has been about colourful burp-cloths, some sunshine & trees.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi visits the UN headquarters in New York and updates us, 'The first day of fall in New York, And day 2 of the Summit Of The Future I shared insights from my work on ground in India with girls & how digital has enhanced their lives. #DigitalFutureForAll It was a splendid morning, with the ECOSOC chamber brimming with the finest in the digital and the impact world. Inspiration everywhere, especially @sundarpichai Such an honour.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's #WednesdayWisdom: 'A week filled with fam jams, bowling, sugar free carrot cake, home made cold coffee, lots of donne biryani, digital detox, shadowplay, moon watching and star gazing! #wednesdaywisdom get your fam time on! It's the best feeling ever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan pumps up for Sikandar, which will be directed by Ghajini fame A R Murugadoss. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and is slated to release on Eid 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

'While the kids ran around, mom & I managed to take a quick selfie with this little bunny. Spreading love at a petting zoo,' says Preity Zinta posing with her mother Nilprabha Zinta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar goes purple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani gets romantic with wife Neha Swami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

Abhay Deol has a question for you: 'Any suggestions of songs for a #longdrive?'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com