Stree 2 Becomes All Time Blockbuster

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2.

In just four days, Stree 2 has emerged as an all time blockbuster.

It's the quickest ever film to do that because even though last year, there were four blockbusters in Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Animal, they took some time to get there because they were expensive films.

Stree 2 entered the Rs 200 Crore Club on Sunday (the collections stand at Rs 204 crore/Rs 2.04 billion), and is now assured of lifetime collections of over Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion).

Its successful run started from its paid previews on Wednesday night, which brought in Rs 9.40 crore (Rs 94 million).

It took a record start on Thursday, crossing Rs 55.40 crore (Rs 554 million), and went even higher on Sunday with Rs 58.20 crore (Rs 582 million).

In times when films have been struggling to gain a lifetime of Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) comes a film which has done that business on a single day.

Monday is a partial holiday due to Rakshabandhan, and will likely add to the momentum.

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, Vaani Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu and Fardeen Khan in Khel Khel Mein.

The other releases of the week, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, have not been able to make a mark at the box office.

Though Vedaa fared better on the opening day, Khel Khel Mein edged ahead in the four-day weekend and earned Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million).

Vedaa, meanwhile, has moved to Rs 13.50 crore (Rs 135 million).

IMAGE: John Abraham and Sharvari in Vedaa.

Given the credentials involved and the Independence Day holiday, these should have been the first day numbers of the movies had Stree 2 not arrived. But Stree 2 has acted like a hurricane and emerged as the top choice of the audiences by a distance.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.