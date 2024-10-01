News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » 'I Am Proud Of All My Films, Good, Bad And Ugly'

'I Am Proud Of All My Films, Good, Bad And Ugly'

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 01, 2024 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If Mithun Chakraborty can do it, so can anyone else.'

IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty with Bindiya Goswami in Aamne Samne (1982). Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

When Subhash K Jha finally got to speak to the new Dadasaheb Phalke winner late on Monday night, Mithun Chakraborty sounded happy but tired.

"I am Kolkata shooting for a Bengali film. I couldn't believe it!" Mithunda exclaims.

"I thought it was a crank call. The call came straight from the I&B ministry. When the information sank in, I was numb. I still am. Is this really happening to me?

"I was a nobody. I never imagined I would come this far.

"I had to do all kinds of films to keep my kitchen fires burning. I am proud of all my films, good, bad and ugly. I had a wife and four children to feed. At one point in my life, I moved to Ooty with my family to look after my hotel business."

 

IMAGE: With Rati Agnihotri in Boxer (1984). Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Mithunda is proud of the fact that he has never lobbied for any recognition or role.

"I've never gone out to get anything. I have never demanded anything. Whatever I've got in life has come to me without my effort. It is all God's grace. My family, especially my wife (former actress Yogeeta Bali), has been a tremendous support."

IMAGE: With Meenakshi Seshadri in Dilwala (1986). Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

He sends a message to his fans on this prestigious recognition: "If Mithun Chakraborty can do it, so can anyone else. It is okay for the common man like me to have dreams. They do come true.

"Now you will have to excuse me, they are calling me for a shot. It is a Bengali film called Shriman Vs Shrimati featuring Anjan Dutt and me for the first time together. It is directed by Pathikrit Basu.

"I am enjoying myself shooting in Kolkata. My beginning, as an actor, was in Bengali. Now life seems to have come full circle. I couldn't be happier. It feels almost like a dream.

"I am sorry I was not able to talk to you earlier; I have been shooting nonstop in Kolkata. I have not been able to reply to any of the numerous messages from friends and media. You are the first one I am speaking to today."

IMAGE: With Sridevi in Guru (1989). Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
'A Man From Nowhere, A Nobody, Made It'
'A Man From Nowhere, A Nobody, Made It'
The Cult of Mithun Chakraborty
The Cult of Mithun Chakraborty
How Mithun Dazzled The World
How Mithun Dazzled The World
'15L From Land Sale. How To Save Tax?'
'15L From Land Sale. How To Save Tax?'
Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally...
Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally...
Double delight for shooter Parth Mane in Peru
Double delight for shooter Parth Mane in Peru
Last phase of J-K polls: Over 11% voting till 9 am
Last phase of J-K polls: Over 11% voting till 9 am

More like this

Why Mithunda Would Get Friday Fever

Why Mithunda Would Get Friday Fever

Did Mithun Marry Sridevi?

Did Mithun Marry Sridevi?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances