'If Mithun Chakraborty can do it, so can anyone else.'

IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty with Bindiya Goswami in Aamne Samne (1982). Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

When Subhash K Jha finally got to speak to the new Dadasaheb Phalke winner late on Monday night, Mithun Chakraborty sounded happy but tired.

"I am Kolkata shooting for a Bengali film. I couldn't believe it!" Mithunda exclaims.

"I thought it was a crank call. The call came straight from the I&B ministry. When the information sank in, I was numb. I still am. Is this really happening to me?

"I was a nobody. I never imagined I would come this far.

"I had to do all kinds of films to keep my kitchen fires burning. I am proud of all my films, good, bad and ugly. I had a wife and four children to feed. At one point in my life, I moved to Ooty with my family to look after my hotel business."

IMAGE: With Rati Agnihotri in Boxer (1984). Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Mithunda is proud of the fact that he has never lobbied for any recognition or role.

"I've never gone out to get anything. I have never demanded anything. Whatever I've got in life has come to me without my effort. It is all God's grace. My family, especially my wife (former actress Yogeeta Bali), has been a tremendous support."

IMAGE: With Meenakshi Seshadri in Dilwala (1986). Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

He sends a message to his fans on this prestigious recognition: "If Mithun Chakraborty can do it, so can anyone else. It is okay for the common man like me to have dreams. They do come true.

"Now you will have to excuse me, they are calling me for a shot. It is a Bengali film called Shriman Vs Shrimati featuring Anjan Dutt and me for the first time together. It is directed by Pathikrit Basu.

"I am enjoying myself shooting in Kolkata. My beginning, as an actor, was in Bengali. Now life seems to have come full circle. I couldn't be happier. It feels almost like a dream.

"I am sorry I was not able to talk to you earlier; I have been shooting nonstop in Kolkata. I have not been able to reply to any of the numerous messages from friends and media. You are the first one I am speaking to today."