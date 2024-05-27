News
Amy's Top Notch Fashion Sense

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 27, 2024 16:25 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson who appeared like a boss lady on day one and gorgeous in a dramatic black gown on her second outing, was seen walking the streets of the French Riviera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy represented at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala. She later walked the red carpet for the premiere of the film, Horizon: An American Saga.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

For her third look, Amy wore a black dress and hand bag from Alaia, and Chopard jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Her hair and make-up was done by Louise Garnier.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy certainly made head turn on the streets of Cannes.

