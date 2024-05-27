Amy's Top Notch Fashion Sense

Amy Jackson who appeared like a boss lady on day one and gorgeous in a dramatic black gown on her second outing, was seen walking the streets of the French Riviera.
Amy represented at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala. She later walked the red carpet for the premiere of the film, Horizon: An American Saga.
For her third look, Amy wore a black dress and hand bag from Alaia, and Chopard jewellery.
Her hair and make-up was done by Louise Garnier.
Amy certainly made head turn on the streets of Cannes.