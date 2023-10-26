News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Amitabh Starts Shooting With Rajinikanth

Amitabh Starts Shooting With Rajinikanth

Source: ANI
October 26, 2023 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

India's biggest superstars are now working together.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the first day shoot of the film Thalaivar 170, with Rajinikanth.

'Trying to magnify the moment .. !! First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR .. RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr,' the Big B posted on Instagram.

The actors were last seen in the 1991 Hindi film, Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajinikanth /X

Rajinikanth shares a picture from the sets on X and writes, 'After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!'

Amitabh captioned the same picture: 'THE THALAIVAR .. !! What an honour.'

Thalaivar 170 also stars Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. This will be Amitabh Bachchan's first Tamil film.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Jailer, reportedly plays a retired police officer in the new film.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
25 STRIKING FRAMES of Hum!
25 STRIKING FRAMES of Hum!
SEE: Why Rajini didn't take Amitabh's advice
SEE: Why Rajini didn't take Amitabh's advice
'Rajinikanth looks like Lord Shiva to me'
'Rajinikanth looks like Lord Shiva to me'
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
PHOTOS: What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
PIX: South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
PIX: South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

More like this

12 Films by Rajinikanth: The Actor, Not Superstar

12 Films by Rajinikanth: The Actor, Not Superstar

Rajini@70: My Favourite Rajinikanth films

Rajini@70: My Favourite Rajinikanth films

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances