Amitabh Starts Shooting With Rajinikanth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

India's biggest superstars are now working together.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the first day shoot of the film Thalaivar 170, with Rajinikanth.

'Trying to magnify the moment .. !! First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR .. RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr,' the Big B posted on Instagram.

The actors were last seen in the 1991 Hindi film, Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajinikanth /X

Rajinikanth shares a picture from the sets on X and writes, 'After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!'

Amitabh captioned the same picture: 'THE THALAIVAR .. !! What an honour.'

Thalaivar 170 also stars Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. This will be Amitabh Bachchan's first Tamil film.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Jailer, reportedly plays a retired police officer in the new film.