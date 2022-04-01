Amitabh Bachchan Says Goodbye

What's a day like in Amitabh Bachchan's life?
Please click on the images to find out.
IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting in Rishikesh for Director Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, takes some time off to attend the Ganga aarti at the Parmarth Niketan ashram, where Swami Chidananda Saraswati applies tilak on the megastar's forehead.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Mr Bachchan took a picture of his co-actor Rashmika Mandanna and captioned it Pushpa, after her blockbuster movie.
A fan of Saami Saami eh, Sir?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram
IMAGE: Are we seeing double? Mr Bachchan at the Taj?
No, no, that's Ramesh Chouthani, the actor's 'double', who stands in for the legend during the shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's Oonchai.
Photograph: ANI Photo