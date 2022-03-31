Is Vijay in Love with Nayanthara or Samantha?

Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi wrap up their new Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and they treat their fans to just how they did it!

IMAGE: Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a triangular love story, directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

IMAGE: Samantha shares pictures from the wrap-up party and writes: 'And it's a wrap #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal Can't wait for you'll to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

IMAGE: Cake-cutting time!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

IMAGE: Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was earlier planned with Sivakarthikeyan, Trisha and Nayanthara. Trisha and Siva opted out, making way for Samantha and Vijay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

IMAGE: The film is slated to release on April 28.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram