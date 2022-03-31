News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Vijay in Love with Nayanthara or Samantha?

By Rediff Movies
March 31, 2022 12:11 IST
Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi wrap up their new Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and they treat their fans to just how they did it!

IMAGE: Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a triangular love story, directed by Vignesh Shivan.
IMAGE: Samantha shares pictures from the wrap-up party and writes: 'And it's a wrap #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal Can't wait for you'll to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more!'
IMAGE: Cake-cutting time!
IMAGE: Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was earlier planned with Sivakarthikeyan, Trisha and Nayanthara. Trisha and Siva opted out, making way for Samantha and Vijay.
IMAGE: The film is slated to release on April 28.
Rediff Movies
