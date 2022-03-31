What's Vivek Agnihotri Up To?

Please click on the image for a glimpse of The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri outside a Mumbai salon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
IMAGE: After The Kashmir Files, his most successful film, released, the Union home ministry accorded Vivek Agnihotri 'Y' category security, which meant the director would be protected by a Central Reserve Police Force team.
Unlike fellow 'Y' category protectee Kangana Ranaut, who swishes in and out of the city accompanied by her CRPF protectors, Agnihotri on a visit to a Mumbai salon presumably for a trim was guarded by one solitary safari suit clad gent with a CRPF tag around his neck.
