News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Vivek Agnihotri Up To?

What's Vivek Agnihotri Up To?

By Rediff Movies
March 31, 2022 13:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the image for a glimpse of The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri outside a Mumbai salon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

IMAGE: After The Kashmir Files, his most successful film, released, the Union home ministry accorded Vivek Agnihotri 'Y' category security, which meant the director would be protected by a Central Reserve Police Force team.
Unlike fellow 'Y' category protectee Kangana Ranaut, who swishes in and out of the city accompanied by her CRPF protectors, Agnihotri on a visit to a Mumbai salon presumably for a trim was guarded by one solitary safari suit clad gent with a CRPF tag around his neck.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
The Kashmir Files Director Speaks!
The Kashmir Files Director Speaks!
'The Kashmir Files is not an anti-Muslim film'
'The Kashmir Files is not an anti-Muslim film'
A spoilsport in a time of genocide remembrance
A spoilsport in a time of genocide remembrance
Sharmaji Namkeen Review
Sharmaji Namkeen Review
Chidambaram, Swamy, Raut among 72 RS MPs to bow out
Chidambaram, Swamy, Raut among 72 RS MPs to bow out
Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper
Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper
Is Vijay in Love with Nayanthara or Sam?
Is Vijay in Love with Nayanthara or Sam?

More like this

'Kashmir Files is the people's film'

'Kashmir Files is the people's film'

Kashmir Files director gets 'Y' category security

Kashmir Files director gets 'Y' category security

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances