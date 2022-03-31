News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What is Kriti up to?

What is Kriti up to?

By Rediff Movies
March 31, 2022 17:16 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Has Chehre Producer Anand Pandit signed Kirti Sanon for his next movie?
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor promotes Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which will finally release on April 14.

 

IMAGE: Co-star Mrunal Thakur believes Jersey is very important for her career.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh dines out with...

 

IMAGE: ...Parents Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani...

 

IMAGE: ... And his sister Ritika Bhavnani, of course. Ranveer's missus is away in Spain shooting Pathan with SRK.

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor grabs some phone time outside her pilates classes.

 

IMAGE: Karan Tacker at the screening of Shreyas Talpade's film Kaun Pravin Tambe?
Will the film, based on the unusual cricketer, be as lucky for Shreyas as his breakout film, Iqbal?

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
