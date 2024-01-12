Amala Paul Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai will soon welcome their first child.

But before that, the actress did a red hot photoshoot, and we can't look away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala writes, 'Don't be fearful of change.'

She goes on to quote Charles Darwin: 'It is not the strongest of the species that survives, not the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change. Charles Darwin.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

The actress shared the good news earlier this month, writing, 'From twosomeness to a trio -- embracing the new me in 2024.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala and Jagat got married on November 6 in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Here's giving the couple our heartiest congratulations.