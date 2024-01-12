Amala Paul Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai will soon welcome their first child.
But before that, the actress did a red hot photoshoot, and we can't look away.
Amala writes, 'Don't be fearful of change.'
She goes on to quote Charles Darwin: 'It is not the strongest of the species that survives, not the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change. Charles Darwin.'
The actress shared the good news earlier this month, writing, 'From twosomeness to a trio -- embracing the new me in 2024.'
Amala and Jagat got married on November 6 in Goa.
Here's giving the couple our heartiest congratulations.