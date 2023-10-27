News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Wedding Bells For Amala

Wedding Bells For Amala

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 27, 2023 13:07 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Actor Amala Paul is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Jagat Desai after he proposed to her on her 32nd birthday on October 26 in Goa.

Jagat lives and works in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Jagat went down on his knee and popped the question soon after a dance performance.

Sharing the video, he writes, 'My Gypsy Queen said yes  #weddingbells Happy birthday my love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala's friends cheer the couple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

And she said yes!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jagat Desai/Instagram

The couple made their relationship public in August with a selfie on Jagat's Instagram feed.

Amala was earlier married to Director A L Vijay in 2014; they divorced in 2017.

REDIFF MOVIES
