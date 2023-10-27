Wedding Bells For Amala

Actor Amala Paul is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Jagat Desai after he proposed to her on her 32nd birthday on October 26 in Goa.
Jagat lives and works in Goa.
Jagat went down on his knee and popped the question soon after a dance performance.
Sharing the video, he writes, 'My Gypsy Queen said yes #weddingbells Happy birthday my love.'
Amala's friends cheer the couple.
And she said yes!
The couple made their relationship public in August with a selfie on Jagat's Instagram feed.
Amala was earlier married to Director A L Vijay in 2014; they divorced in 2017.