Amala Has Something To Tell You!

Where are celebs traveling to? Let's take a look.
Amala Paul, looking gorgeous in the Maldives, wants us to make a wish: 'Golden hour glow. Make a wish.'
Priya Varrier enjoys the sea in Varkala, Kerala.
Can you guess where Kriti Kharbanda is holidaying?
Krystle D'Souza gives us Maldives by night.
Like Chahatt Khanna's unusual beach fashion in this throwback picture from the Maldives?
Pooja Gor explores Sri Lanka.
'Good wine. Good food. Good view. Good people. Georgia has my heart for now!
'This beautiful place @adjarianwinehouse is a must visit for wine lovers when in Batumi!' says Barkha Sengupta.
Manav Kaul enjoys autumn in Sweden.
Milind Soman has a new challenge at hand: Cycle 82 km from the Dharoi Dam to Ambaji in Gujarat.
After horse riding in Jodhpur, Karan Tacker goes on a camel ride in Rajasthan.