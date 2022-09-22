News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Amala Has Something To Tell You!

Amala Has Something To Tell You!

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: September 22, 2022 12:50 IST
Where are celebs traveling to? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul, looking gorgeous in the Maldives, wants us to make a wish: 'Golden hour glow. Make a wish.' 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Varrier/Instagram

Priya Varrier enjoys the sea in Varkala, Kerala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kharbanda/Instagram

Can you guess where Kriti Kharbanda is holidaying?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza gives us Maldives by night.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Like Chahatt Khanna's unusual beach fashion in this throwback picture from the Maldives?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor explores Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Sengupta/Instagram

'Good wine. Good food. Good view. Good people. Georgia has my heart for now!

'This beautiful place @adjarianwinehouse is a must visit for wine lovers when in Batumi!' says Barkha Sengupta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul enjoys autumn in Sweden.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman has a new challenge at hand: Cycle 82 km from the Dharoi Dam to Ambaji in Gujarat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

After horse riding in Jodhpur, Karan Tacker goes on a camel ride in Rajasthan.

Rediff Movies
