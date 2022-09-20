News
Who Is Sanjay Dutt Hugging?

Who Is Sanjay Dutt Hugging?

By Rediff Movies
September 20, 2022 14:20 IST
Where are celebs traveling? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol meets Sanjay Dutt in Dubai and writes, 'Warmest hugs from the warmest hearts.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Paris, through Tara Sutaria's eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta visits a village called Hunder in Ladakh and shows off her 'moods waiting for food'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

That's Pranutan's 'smile before your carousel ride' in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi soaks in the sun in Ladakh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar performs her play Dekh Behen in Bangalore.

She writes, 'Oh Bangalore! How do you manage to warm our hearts like this every time?

'I went back on stage after 2 years and I must admit that I was very nervous. But the numbers in which you came and the love that you gave made it so much easier.

'Stage will always be my first love and it always feels good to go back to it. Thank you. Just…thank you'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi looks as pretty as a flower in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker enjoys horse riding in Jodhpur.

Rediff Movies
