Who Is Sanjay Dutt Hugging?

Where are celebs traveling? Let's take a look.
Esha Deol meets Sanjay Dutt in Dubai and writes, 'Warmest hugs from the warmest hearts.'
Paris, through Tara Sutaria's eyes.
Sayani Gupta visits a village called Hunder in Ladakh and shows off her 'moods waiting for food'.
That's Pranutan's 'smile before your carousel ride' in London.
Siddhant Chaturvedi soaks in the sun in Ladakh.
Mithila Palkar performs her play Dekh Behen in Bangalore.
She writes, 'Oh Bangalore! How do you manage to warm our hearts like this every time?
'I went back on stage after 2 years and I must admit that I was very nervous. But the numbers in which you came and the love that you gave made it so much easier.
'Stage will always be my first love and it always feels good to go back to it. Thank you. Just…thank you'
Divyanka Tripathi looks as pretty as a flower in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.
Karan Tacker enjoys horse riding in Jodhpur.