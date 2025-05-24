HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Alia's Grand Debut At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 24, 2025 07:18 IST

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Alia Bhatt makes a breathtaking debuts at Cannes.

Ms Bhatt arrived in style for the screening of the film The Mastermind.

Alia is in Cannes as part of her association with L'Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of the Cannes film festival.

 

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Alia wore a Schiaparelli haute couture gown from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection designed by Daniel Roseberry.

 

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

She chose a pastel colour embroidery gown with flower motifs stitched on it.

 

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted bun; she had minimal make-up and she wore a stud earring.

 

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Like Alia's vintage look? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
