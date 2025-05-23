Like Janhvi's Black Dress?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor attends the amfAR Gala at Cannes.

Her look was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor.

About what Janhvi wore for the party cousin Rhea writes, 'Last night in Cannes for @janhvikapoor at the @amfar Gala, in Archival YSL, @anamikakhanna.in and @chopard'

'Paying homage to my favourite years of Yves Saint Laurent in an ensemble featuring a sculptural saucer hat from YSL Rive Gauche, 1987, and a velvet jacket from 1989.'

'We pair it with a diaphanous silk chiffon skirt inspired by Yves' poetic era between 1987 and 1991 -- custom made by Anamika Khanna -- and complete the look with the most exquisite yellow diamonds by Chopard,' says Rhea.

Some called it Janhvi's best Cannes look. Agree?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff