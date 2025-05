Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

Singer Kanika Kapoor performs at the Chopard party at Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika wore a shimmery green outfit with a plunging neckline and high slit for the event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

Plus a diamond ring and earring....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

Gelled hair completed her look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

Do you like Kanika's look. Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff