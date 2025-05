Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Mother of two Pranita Subhash stole hearts at Cannes in a red gown.

For her second look at Cannes, Pranita wore a gown from Shantanu Nikhil Couture.

Stylists Harmann and Vineti styled her look.

The bright red gown had a plunging neckline, ahigh slit and pleated details on the sleeves.

Pranita had sleek gelled hair.

The actress didn't wear any jewellery and had minimal make-up.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff