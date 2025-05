Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela stuns in a golden embellished gown at the screening of La Venue De L'avenir (Colors of Time) at Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Uravshi wore a custom Elysian glow gown with cape sleeves by JoliPoli Couture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

What grabbed everybody's attention was Urvashi's gold bust-shaped bikini diamond clutch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

