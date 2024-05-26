Indian Film Makes HISTORY At Cannes

IMAGE: Director Payal Kapadia, the Grand Prix award winner for the film All We Imagine as Light, at the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Payal Kapadia on Saturday, May 25, 2024, scripted history by becoming the first Indian film-maker to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine as Light.

The film bagged the award, the second-most prestigious prize of the festival after the Palme d'Or, which went to American director Sean Baker for Anora.

Kapadia's movie, which screened on Thursday night, is the first Indian film in 30 years and the first ever by an Indian female director to be showcased in the main competition.

The last Indian film to be selected for the main competition was Shaji N Karun's 1994 movie Swaham.

Kapadia received the Grand Prix from American actor Viola Davis. In her speech, she thanked the three leading ladies of the film -- Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam -- and said the film would not have been possible without them.

"I'm very nervous, so I wrote something down. Thank you to the Cannes Film Festival for having our film here. Please don't wait 30 years to have another Indian film," Kapadia said.

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia, second from right, flanked by actors Kani Kusruti, left, Chhaya Kadam, second from left, and Divya Prabha, right, at a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

"This film is about friendship, about three very different women. Oftentimes, women are pitted against each other. This is the way our society is designed and it is really unfortunate. But for me, friendship is a very important relationship because it can lead to greater solidarity, inclusivity and empathy," said Kapadia, who was accompanied by the three actors on the stage.

The director also gave a shout out to the festival workers who had protested at the opening night gala, demanding better wages and acknowledgement.

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia with her Grand Prix award, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

All We Imagine as Light, a Malayalam-Hindi feature, is about Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband that throws her life into disarray. Her younger room-mate, Anu, tries in vain to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend.

One day the two nurses go on a road trip to a beach town where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest, according to the plotline. The film became a strong contender for the top prize after its screening that saw the team receive an eight minute standing ovation and glowing reviews from the international critics.

Baker's Anora was another favourite and ultimately walked away with the Palme d'Or. The film is a drama about a young Brooklyn sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, setting off a chain of events in the process for herself and the husband.

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia receives her Grand Prix award from actor Viola Davis, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Reuters

All We Imagine as Light marked the feature directorial debut of Kapadia, an alumna of the Film and Television Institute of India. Her acclaimed documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing had premiered at Director's Fortnight in 2021 and won the Oeil d'or (Golden Eye) award.

Her short film Afternoon Clouds was screened in Cinefondation, a category dedicated to supporting the next generation of talented film-makers.

IMAGE: Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, Payal Kapadia and Divya Prabha after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

In each of the three competitive sections of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, India won a major award. On Thursday, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know..., a film by FTII student Chidananda S Naik won the La Cinef first prize.

On Friday, Anasuya Sengupta, who played a pivotal onscreen role in Bulgarian Director Konstantin Bojanov's Un Certain Regard title The Shameless, made history. She became the first ever Indian to win the best actress prize in Cannes.

The closing ceremony, hosted by French actor Camille Cottin, saw Jacques Audiard taking home the Jury Prize for musical crime comedy film Emilia Perez. The film also won the best actress honour for its four lead artistes -- Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon and Selena Gomez.

Jesse Plemons won the best actor honour for playing the trinity of characters -- a submissive businessman, a grieving police officer and a bisexual cult member in Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness.

The award for best director went to Portuguese film director Miguel Gomes for the period drama movie Grand Tour.

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia with her Grand Prix award after the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Iranian film-maker Mohammad Rasoulof, who recently fled his native country after being sentenced to eight years in prison, won the Special Award for best screenplay for his new film The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

The Camera d'Or (for the best directorial debut of the year) was bagged by Ingmar Bergman's grandson Halfdan Ullman Tondel for Armand.

The main competition jury was chaired by Film-maker Greta Gerwig and also included Spanish Director Juan Antonio Bayona, Turkish Actor-Screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, Italian Actor Pierfrancesco Favino, American Actor Lily Gladstone, Japanese Director Hirokazu Kore-eda, Lebanese Actor-Director Nadine Labaki and French Stars Eva Green and Omar Sy.

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia speaks after winning the Grand Prix award, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Other Indian films that were selected for the Cannes competition segment included Mrinal Sen's Kharij (1983), M S Sathyu's Garm Hava (1974), Satyajit Ray's Parash Pathar (1958), Raj Kapoor's Awaara (1953), V Shantaram's Amar Bhoopali (1952) and Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar (1946).

IMAGE: Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam and Divya Prabha exult as Payal Kapadia wins the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Viola Davis, Chhaya Kadam, Payal Kapadia, Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Payal Kapadia about to hug Chhaya Kadam at the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Divya Prabha kisses Payal Kapadia during the closing ceremony, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

IMAGE: Director Sean Baker, Palme d'Or award winner for the film Anora, George Lucas, Greta Gerwig, jury president of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Director Coralie Fargeat, Best Screenplay award winner for the film The Substance, Director Mohammad Rasoulof, Special Award winner for the film The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Les Graines du figuier sauvage), Karla Sofia Gascon, co-winner with Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz of the Best Actress award for their roles in the film Emilia Perez, Koji Yakusho, Wim Wenders, Payal Kapadia, Divya Prabha, jury members and the winners, pose for a family photo at the closing ceremony, May 25, 2024. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com