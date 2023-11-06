Alia-Ranbir's Daughter Raha Turns One

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's first birthday on November 6.
The proud mum shares little glimpses of the baby on Instagram and writes, 'Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.'
'There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.'
Raha's aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grandmum Soni Razdan wished the baby and showered her with love.
Riddhima took to Instagram Stories to write, '...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back...'
Soni Razdan writes, 'Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You.'
Alia and Ranbir wed on April 14, 2022 and announced their pregnancy two months later.