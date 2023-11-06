Alia-Ranbir's Daughter Raha Turns One

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's first birthday on November 6.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The proud mum shares little glimpses of the baby on Instagram and writes, 'Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram

Raha's aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grandmum Soni Razdan wished the baby and showered her with love.

Riddhima took to Instagram Stories to write, '...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan writes, 'Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia and Ranbir wed on April 14, 2022 and announced their pregnancy two months later.