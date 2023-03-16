Here's How Alia Spent Her Birthday

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday on March 15 in London. Scenes from a fun day:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia makes a birthday wish before she blows out the candles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Husband Ranbir Kapoor takes her out for a meal on her big day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Mum Soni Razdan celebrates with them too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni posts a cute birthday wish: 'Happy Birthday my little twin child @aliaabhatt. Apart from having some facial features in common we also share a love for bhindi and baingan (unlike our other two family members).

'We apparently walk alike, talk alike, and have similar ways of being.

'However apart from these few things you are uniquely you and totally your own person and I'm so proud of the wonderful woman you're becoming...

'Love you darling you make the world a better place in ways both big and small. May you continue your fascinating journey with love and good health always by your side.

'N.B : And I want to give a big shout of thanks to @alia.bhatt.edits for putting these two pictures together in the first place.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Another meal out, and this time, there's spaghetti on her plate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Sister Shaheen Bhatt was, of course, there.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram

Shaheen wishes her: '30 years of these faces. Happy Birthday best friend. Couldn't do a second of this journey without you -- there is no Tanna without Aloo.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Her buddy Tanya Saha Gupta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Time for a group pic, as Tanya's boyfriend David Angelov joins them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia recently wrapped up the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.