The Year Gone By, With Alia-Ranbir

The Year Gone By, With Alia-Ranbir

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 14, 2023 09:54 IST
After dating for five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wed on April 14, 2022.

In November, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha.

As Ranbir-Alia celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Namrata Thakker looks at some of their loved-up pictures.

A gorgeous close-up shot of Ranbir-Alia from their dreamy wedding.

 

Caught candid while dancing at their mehendi ceremony.

 

Celebrating their first Christmas as Mrs and Mr Kapoor.

 

Find someone who looks at you the way Alia is looking at Ranbir at their glitzy wedding bash.

 

Finding light -- and some love -- at their first Diwali as a married couple.

 

Sunset lovers for eternity.

Alia and Ranbir bring in his 39th birthday at the Sujan Jawai camp in Rajasthan, September 28, 2021.

 

The best way to explore any city is to walk together, side by side.

 

When Ranbir popped the big question and Alia says 'Yes' in South Africa. This is also among Alia's favourite photographs.

 

Mandatory selfie while holidaying in the wilderness.

 

Making #CoupleGoals together.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Ranbir Gets Romantic With Alia!

Ranbir Gets Romantic With Alia!

Alia-Ranbir Take Their Daughter Home

Alia-Ranbir Take Their Daughter Home

