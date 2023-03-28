News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia's Romantic Holiday With Ranbir

Alia's Romantic Holiday With Ranbir

By Rediff Movies
March 28, 2023 12:22 IST
Alia Bhatt spent her 30th birthday on March 15 in London, with her family.

She reveals some more beautiful moments from the vacation.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take a stroll down London's streets.

Rhea Kapoor can't help but comment, 'Looking good!!!!'

 

Alia poses for a quick pic while dining out.

 

Alia has sister Shaheen Bhatt for company.

 

Enjoying the English outdoors.

 

Ranbir goes cycling.

 

A quick shopping stopover for little Raha?

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will release on July 28.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Rediff Movies
