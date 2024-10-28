Qubool Hai Actor Surbhi Jyoti Weds

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti wed actor-producer Sumit Suri in a dreamy ceremony on Sunday, October 27.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

'Shubh Vivaah..27/10/2024.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Sumit has starred in films like 14 Phere and series like The Test Case and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

The wedding was held in the picturesque Jim Corbett national park in Uttarakhand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi and Sumit can be seen taking the pheras and exchanging garlands in the photographs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Before the wedding, Surbhi shared glimpses from the haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Among the guests at the wedding were Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchantt with her husband Suyash Rai, Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Vishal Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

For the haldi ceremony, Surbhi chose a yellow ethnic outfit while Sumit donned a pink kurta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Making memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

The happy bride dances to the beats of the dhol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

More on the 'Yellow Love Affair.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Pictures from the mehendi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

More dancing, coming up!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Admiring their mehendi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Before the festivities started, Surbhi and Sumit indulged in a pre-wedding photoshoot in the lap of nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

'These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

'Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole,' she captions the post.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Here's wishing the couple the very best!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com