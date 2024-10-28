Qubool Hai Actor Surbhi Jyoti Weds

Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti wed actor-producer Sumit Suri in a dreamy ceremony on Sunday, October 27.
'Shubh Vivaah..27/10/2024.'
Sumit has starred in films like 14 Phere and series like The Test Case and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4.
The wedding was held in the picturesque Jim Corbett national park in Uttarakhand.
Surbhi and Sumit can be seen taking the pheras and exchanging garlands in the photographs.
Before the wedding, Surbhi shared glimpses from the haldi ceremony.
Among the guests at the wedding were Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchantt with her husband Suyash Rai, Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Vishal Singh.
For the haldi ceremony, Surbhi chose a yellow ethnic outfit while Sumit donned a pink kurta.
Making memories.
The happy bride dances to the beats of the dhol.
More on the 'Yellow Love Affair.'
Pictures from the mehendi ceremony.
More dancing, coming up!
Admiring their mehendi.
Before the festivities started, Surbhi and Sumit indulged in a pre-wedding photoshoot in the lap of nature.
'These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace.'
'Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole,' she captions the post.
Here's wishing the couple the very best!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com