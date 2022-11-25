Alia-Ranbir Name Their Baby Girl

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have named their daughter, who was born on November 6, Raha Kapoor.

Alia took to Instagram to announce the baby's name and explain its meaning: 'The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...

'Raha, in its purest form means divine path

in Swahili she is Joy,

In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan,

In Bangla -- rest, comfort, relief,

in Arabic peace,

it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.

'And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!

'Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.'

Raha's aunt Kareena Kapoor commented, 'Raha Kapoor, can I hold you? Can't wait.'