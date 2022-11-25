News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia-Ranbir Name Their Baby Girl

Alia-Ranbir Name Their Baby Girl

By Rediff Movies
November 25, 2022 06:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have named their daughter, who was born on November 6, Raha Kapoor.

Alia took to Instagram to announce the baby's name and explain its meaning: 'The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...

'Raha, in its purest form means divine path
in Swahili she is Joy,
In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan,
In Bangla -- rest, comfort, relief,
in Arabic peace,
it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.

'And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!

'Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.'

Raha's aunt Kareena Kapoor commented, 'Raha Kapoor, can I hold you? Can't wait.'

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'Alia and I want to have lots of kids'
'Alia and I want to have lots of kids'
FIRST PICTURES: Alia-Ranbir ARE MARRIED!
FIRST PICTURES: Alia-Ranbir ARE MARRIED!
Alia-Ranbir's Wedding Album
Alia-Ranbir's Wedding Album
﻿﻿FIFA WC PIX: Brazil silence Serbia in style
﻿﻿FIFA WC PIX: Brazil silence Serbia in style
FIFA WC: Africa still searching for the win
FIFA WC: Africa still searching for the win
Pakistan appoints former top spy as new Army chief
Pakistan appoints former top spy as new Army chief
Gehlot lets it fly: 'Gaddar' Pilot can't be made CM
Gehlot lets it fly: 'Gaddar' Pilot can't be made CM

More like this

It's A Baby Girl For Alia and Ranbir

It's A Baby Girl For Alia and Ranbir

Alia-Ranbir Take Their Daughter Home

Alia-Ranbir Take Their Daughter Home

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances