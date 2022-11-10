Alia-Ranbir Take Their Daughter Home

Unlike many actors-turned-new parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did not pose for photographs after being discharged from the hospital.

Instead, they dodged the cameras and make a quick exit with their daughter.

Alia, seen exiting the hospital in her car, looked radiant and happy to start this new chapter in her life as a mum.

Her baby was born on November 6 at Mumbai's Sir H N Reliance Hospital, and Alia had made the announcement on social media: 'And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!'

Ranbir carries his daughter as they drive out.

According to reports, the actor was overwhelmed when he held her for the first time and could not control his tears.