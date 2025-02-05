Alia, In Gold

Kriti becomes a mermaid... Vaani seeks out a Mandala... Arjun misses his ma...
Alia Bhatt goes for gold as she shoots in an Amit Aggarwal sari.
'Mermaid vibes for my debut on Netflix,' says Kriti Kharbanda, who will be seen in the second season of the Web series Rana Naidu.
'Every thread weaves a story, every Mandala hides a clue. Are you ready to unravel the mystery!' wonders Vaani Kapoor about her Web series, Mandala Murders,
Up close with Mouni Roy.
'Black and white come in all shades .. YOU DECIDE!' says Kajol.
Karisma Kapoor takes in the view of the sunset.
Rasha Thadani attends a wedding with mom Raveena Tandon.
What do you think of Hansika Motwani's pout?
'The glory of the imperfect' is Tina Datta.
Arjun Kapoor dedicates a birthday post to his late mum, Mona Kapoor: 'Happy birthday Maa... I miss u all the time, maybe now more than ever... Hope u are proud of Ansh & me for trying to be the best version of ourselves after all that u taught us... We try & represent you in the best we can. I've run out of pictures and words also...
'I hate that I can't say anything to you anymore but one day we will meet again, hug again, speak again till then keep smiling keep watching over us love u to infinity & beyond !!!'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com