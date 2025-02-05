HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Alia, In Gold

February 05, 2025 06:42 IST

Kriti becomes a mermaid... Vaani seeks out a Mandala... Arjun misses his ma...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Alia Bhatt goes for gold as she shoots in an Amit Aggarwal sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'Mermaid vibes for my debut on Netflix,' says Kriti Kharbanda, who will be seen in the second season of the Web series Rana Naidu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Every thread weaves a story, every Mandala hides a clue. Are you ready to unravel the mystery!' wonders Vaani Kapoor about her Web series, Mandala Murders,

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Up close with Mouni Roy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Black and white come in all shades .. YOU DECIDE!' says Kajol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor takes in the view of the sunset.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani attends a wedding with mom Raveena Tandon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

What do you think of Hansika Motwani's pout?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

'The glory of the imperfect' is Tina Datta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor dedicates a birthday post to his late mum, Mona Kapoor: 'Happy birthday Maa... I miss u all the time, maybe now more than ever... Hope u are proud of Ansh & me for trying to be the best version of ourselves after all that u taught us... We try & represent you in the best we can. I've run out of pictures and words also...

'I hate that I can't say anything to you anymore but one day we will meet again, hug again, speak again till then keep smiling keep watching over us love u to infinity & beyond !!!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Ready For Some Old Fashioned Romance?
Want To Dine With The Kapoors?
Will Kaveri Kapur Be Bollywood's Next Star?
Why Shah Rukh Khan Has Stopped Joking
Saif: 'Feels Very Nice To Be Standing'
