Alia, In Gold

Kriti becomes a mermaid... Vaani seeks out a Mandala... Arjun misses his ma...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Alia Bhatt goes for gold as she shoots in an Amit Aggarwal sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'Mermaid vibes for my debut on Netflix,' says Kriti Kharbanda, who will be seen in the second season of the Web series Rana Naidu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Every thread weaves a story, every Mandala hides a clue. Are you ready to unravel the mystery!' wonders Vaani Kapoor about her Web series, Mandala Murders,

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Up close with Mouni Roy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Black and white come in all shades .. YOU DECIDE!' says Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor takes in the view of the sunset.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani attends a wedding with mom Raveena Tandon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

What do you think of Hansika Motwani's pout?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

'The glory of the imperfect' is Tina Datta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor dedicates a birthday post to his late mum, Mona Kapoor: 'Happy birthday Maa... I miss u all the time, maybe now more than ever... Hope u are proud of Ansh & me for trying to be the best version of ourselves after all that u taught us... We try & represent you in the best we can. I've run out of pictures and words also...

'I hate that I can't say anything to you anymore but one day we will meet again, hug again, speak again till then keep smiling keep watching over us love u to infinity & beyond !!!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com