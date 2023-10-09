Akshay's Mission Raniganj Fails

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj.

Even though there were three movie releases last week -- Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming and Dono -- the box office collections were low.

At least the first two films did see some day-to-day growth.

Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar, has been made at a good scale. It's a theatrical experience, but somehow, audiences weren't excited about the film at all, and it showed on the opening day numbers of Rs 2.75 crore (Rs 27.5 million).

Saturday saw a little growth, and Sunday held steady, but the weekend numbers stood at Rs 12 crore* (Rs 120 million).

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar in Thank You For Coming.

Thank You For Coming was looking at a niche audience and that's why it was released on only 550 screens with limited shows across the country.

This sex comedy brings in 'taboo' elements like gays, queers and cross dressers and this limited the audiences. Its weekend score was Rs 4.50 crore* (Rs 45 million).

IMAGE: Paloma and Rajveer Deol in Dono.

Rajshri Productions released its newest film Dono, which marked Rajveer Deol and Paloma's debut.

There was enough publicity to announce the arrival of the two youngsters as well as Director Avnish Barjatya, who was making his debut.

The film had its moments, but recorded the least weekend collections of only around Rs 60 lakh* (Rs 6 million).

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in Fukrey 3.

On the other hand, Fukrey 3 is continuing to be a good success story in its second weekend with Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) being added to its kitty. The film has earned Rs 76 crore* (Rs 760 million) so far, and continuing to build its case for a lifetime of around Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.