Gaikwad or Parag? Who Batted Best? Vote!

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings secured a vital victory against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk.

Chasing a modest 142 on a challenging surface, CSK initially faced some resistance, but ultimately crossed the finish line with 5 wickets remaining in 18.2 overs.

This win was instrumental in propelling CSK to the third spot in the IPL standings with 14 points from 13 matches. They are now level with Sunrisers Hyderabad (who have a game in hand) and two points ahead of their closest competitors outside the coveted top four.

Gaikwad's stellar performance played an important role in guiding CSK to victory, keeping their play-off aspirations alive. With this win, Chennai has secured a decent chance of returning to Chepauk for the crucial play-off games, much to the delight of their home crowd.

Only two batters rose to the occasion last night! See how they dominated the night.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Photograph: BCCI

Gaikwad's patient yet impactful knock emerged as the cornerstone of CSK's thrilling five-wicket win on Sunday evening.

Batting on a tricky Chepauk surface, Gaikwad displayed exceptional composure, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 42 off 41 deliveries. His innings included two sixes and a four, providing crucial stability amidst early wickets.

Gaikwad's partnership with Rachin Ravindra (27 off 18 balls) laid the foundation for CSK's chase. They stitched together a 32 run stand before Ravindra's dismissal. However, the skipper remained unfazed, forging another crucial partnership with Daryl Mitchell (22 off 13 balls) to end the powerplay at a healthy 56/1.

While the middle overs saw CSK control the chase with a cautious approach, Gaikwad never lost focus. His anchoring role proved vital, ensuring CSK never felt the pressure of a high run rate. With Moeen Ali by his side, Gaikwad rotated the strike efficiently, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

As CSK approached the target, Gaikwad found able support in Samit Rizvi. The duo ensured CSK crossed the finish line with 10 balls to spare, sending the Chepauk crowd into a frenzy.

Gaikwad's leadership and resolute batting throughout the chase not only secured victory but also kept CSK's play-off hopes alive.

Riyan Parag

Despite a valiant effort from Parag, the Rajasthan Royals succumbed to their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2024, falling short against a disciplined CSK bowling attack.

Opting to bat first, Royals openers struggled to find momentum on a tricky Chepauk surface. The first boundary arrived in the third over, highlighting their cautious approach. Even after the initial phase, scoring remained sluggish. Royals' 42 for 0 after the Powerplay became the slowest wicketless powerplay in IPL 2024.

Amidst the batting struggles, Parag emerged as a lone warrior for the Royals. He displayed grit and determination, compiling an unbeaten 47 runs off just 35 deliveries. His knock included a crucial boundary and three towering sixes, providing some much-needed impetus to the faltering Royals innings.

Luck also played a hand in Parag's knock. Ravindra Jadeja nearly dismissed him with a teasing delivery, but a misjudgment by Maheesh Theekshana at deep mid wicket gifted Parag a reprieve. This lifeline allowed Parag to continue his fight, but it wasn't enough to save the Royals.

Ultimately, Parag's valiant knock remained an isolated bright spot in a disappointing batting display for the Royals. Their total of 141 fell well short of a defendable score, leaving CSK with a comfortable chase.

VOTE: CSK VS RR: WHO BATTED BETTER? GAIKWAD OR PARAG?