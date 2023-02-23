News
Akshay Sets World Selfie Record!

Akshay Sets World Selfie Record!

Source: ANI
February 23, 2023 10:43 IST
Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Ahead of Selfiee, which releases on Friday, February 24, 2023, Akshay Kumar broke the Guinness World Record for the Most Selfies taken in three minutes at a promotional event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Akshay penned a heartfelt note on Instagram: 'Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career.

'With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday.'

Akshay is now the Guinness World Record title holder for this special feat with 184 selfies.

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Watch Akshay break the world record in this video:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

The actor has broken the world record of 168 selfies taken in three minutes by James Smith aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on January 22, 2018.

Before that, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock held this record with 105 selfies in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Celebrating the moment with a dance!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

