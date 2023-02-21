Are You Ready For Hera Pheri 3?

It is finally happening.

Paresh Rawal confirmed that the third part of the Hera Pheri franchise has taken off with the original cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and himself.

Other sources claim that Farhad Samji will direct the film, and that the shooting will start today.

Anees Bazmee had been advanced negotiations with Producer Firoz Nadiadwala, but unfortunately, the monetary issues could not be sorted out.

Farhad Samji's inclusion comes as a surprise as he is considered a protégé of Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Firoz Nadiadwala's cousin, with who he is reportedly estranged.