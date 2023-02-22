'Won't forget my first meeting with Shah Rukh'

'It was my first day on the sets of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and we were shooting the very first scene that you see in the film.'

IMAGE: Sharib Hashmi in Shiv Shastri Balboa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharib Hashmi/Instagram

The Family Man breakout star Sharib Hashmi -- who played the much loved J K Talpade -- says the success of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's show has given him the freedom to do projects purely on the basis of their creative power.

The actor, who was recently seen in the feelgood film Shiv Shastri Balboa, tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "I am saying yes to work, not because of financial reasons. I am doing work purely on the basis of creative aspects of it. This was not the case before."

How was your experience working with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in Shiv Shastri Balboa?

When you work alongside such legends, your work automatically improves.

One should be thankful for getting the opportunity to work with them.

IMAGE: Sharib Hashmi with Jugal Hansraj, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharib Hashmi/Instagram

You once said a script is your Bible. Is it frustrating for an actor to wait for a good script?

After The Family Man, I have mostly worked with scripts I really liked. Thankfully, I have been offered some really good scripts.

It is true that not all projects will work, but you should be able to enjoy the process.

I have immensely enjoyed all my projects that came after The Family Man.

Do you see the change in the work that's coming your way after The Family Man?

Absolutely! Right now, I am doing projects that I really want to do.

I am saying yes to work, not because of financial reasons.

I am doing work purely on the basis of creative aspects of it. This was not the case before (laughs).

I thought I would get typecast in a cop role after JK in The Family Man, but thankfully, I am being offered varied roles -- be it in Mission Majnu or Shiv Shastri Balboa.

My role in the upcoming Afwaah is something I have never done in my life.

Then there is Tarla, in which I have a lovely role.

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi in The Family Man.

Were you afraid of getting typecast in cop roles after The Family Man?

I said no to many cop roles after that show, but not because I was afraid of doing similar roles.

I don't mind getting typecast in a cop role, but the character has to be interesting.

The writing has to be engaging.

If an actor is stereotyped in a certain role, that means people like watching him/her doing that.

Charlie Chaplin is a good example of that. He is the same man in all his films, but you still enjoy watching him.

Raj Kapoorsaab has played similar characters in many films.

Amitabh Bachchansaab played the angry young man in almost 12-13 films.

Shah Rukh Khansaab has cultivated the image of a romantic hero.

How difficult is it to say no to a project?

There have been many instances where I have said no to projects.

By God's grace, I am offered many scripts.

Nobody takes it personally if you said no. Everyone is professional here.

There are no ego problems.

IMAGE: Sharib Hashmi in Filmistaan.

What's the best compliment you have ever received for your acting?

I have received some very beautiful compliments from the industry people, especially from some veteran personalities.

But it would be awkward for me to repeat those compliments with their names (laughs).

I would like to share one anecdote.

We had a screening of Filmistaan (2012) in California.

After the film was over, a white lady walked up to me and said I reminded her of Roberto Benigni from Life Is Beautiful (1997). I was cloud 9 that day!

Do you have a wish list of film-makers you want to work with?

Yes. I wish to work with Dibakar Banerjeesaab, Kanu Behlsaab, Anurag Kashyapsaab, Rajkumar Hiranisaab, Shimit Aminsaab, Anubhav Sinhasaab.

I want to work with Manoj Bajpayee again after The Family Man.

And it is my deep desire to act opposite Konkona Sen Sharma.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Sharib Hashmi in Jab Tak Hain Jaan.

You have shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hain Jaan (2013), and everyone has an SRK story to tell. Do you have one too?

Oh yes! I will never forget my first meeting with Shah Rukh.

It was my first day on the sets of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and we were shooting the very first scene that you see in the film.

The scene is that I am asleep under a blanket, and Samar (Shah Rukh's character) wakes me up.

I was rehearsing with Yashji's chief (assistant director) Akshat, who was saying SRK's lines.

As I removed the blanket on our third try-out, I saw Shah Rukh himself in front of me.

It was totally unexpected.

He said, 'Hi, I am Shah Rukh.'