'I Would Call 2024 A Magical Year'

'It's been 10 years since I started working in cinema but this year, I truly felt a sense of accomplishment.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Prabha/Instagram

Divya Prabha, who came into her own in Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, couldn't be in a better place.

"2024 marked a milestone in my career," the actor tells Subhash K Jha.

"It's been 10 years since I started working in cinema but this year, I truly felt a sense of accomplishment. The film brought me recognition and respect as an artist, and it made me more confident than ever before. I'm incredibly grateful for that.

"2024 has been a transformative chapter in my life. I would call it a magical year, largely because of the journey All We Imagine As Light took me on. All We Imagine As Light has been life-changing for me, both personally and professionally."

IMAGE: Divya Prabhu in All We Imagine As Light. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Prabha/Instagram

"On a personal level, I travelled extensively this year, immersing myself in different cultures and exploring new places. Traveling has always broadened my perspective," she says.

"The highlights of my year were attending Cannes for the first time, traveling to Italy to explore the artistic side of the place and, of course, the memorable time I spent with my amazing crew members. Payal Kapadia, in particular, was a special highlight; she truly made the experience unforgettable."

IMAGE: Divya Prabhu and Hridhu Haroon in All We Imagine As Light. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Prabha/Instagram

Divya has no regrets about the year gone by.

"Every experience this year has shaped me in some way, and I embrace it all. I just wrapped up Sarkeet, directed by Thamar and co-starring Asif Ali and Deepak Parambol. I'm looking forward to its release. In January and February, I will be shooting two new films. I'm looking forward to portraying more diverse and challenging characters in 2025."