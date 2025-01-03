HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ready for India's Avengers Franchise?

Source: PTI
January 03, 2025

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock has announced a slate of new titles in his ambitious horror-comedy universe.

The announcement comes days after Ayushmann Khurrana began shooting for Thama, Maddock's latest horror comedy.

He will play a vampire in the movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Thama will release on August 14 and lead the charge from the production banner's horror slate.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

After Thama, Kiara Advani leads the cast in Shakti Shalini on December 31.

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in Bhediya 2.

Bhediya 2 will see Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reunite again, and will release on August 14, 2026.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Alia Bhatt will reportedly make her Maddock debut with Chamunda. Akshay Kumar is said to co-star in it, and it will arrive on December 4, 2026.

 

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana in Stree 2.

The popular returns with its third installment on August 13, 2027.

 

IMAGE: Sharvari and Abhay Verma in Munjya.

Munjya couple Sharvari and Abhay Verma return with Mahamunjya on December 24, 2027.

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the song Thumkeshwari from Bhediya.

Maddock plans a movie series as well, with Pehla Mahayudh on August 11, 2028 and Doosra Mahayudh on October 18 the same year.

The films will reportedly feature a galaxy of stars like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Deepak Dobriyal, Paalin Kabak, Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj, Mona Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

Source: PTI
